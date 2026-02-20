DMW, CFO ink data-sharing deal to boost digital services for overseas Filipinos

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Commission of Filipinos Overseas (CFO) signed a data-sharing agreement on Thursday aimed at strengthening migration data systems to better protect and empower overseas Filipinos (OFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and CFO Secretary and Chairperson Dante Ang II formalized the agreement on February 20, 2026, in Pasay City.

The agreement enables both agencies to exchange relevant data and information to craft policies and programs that will enhance welfare, protection, and support services for OFWs and OFs, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Natutuwa ang Pangulo kapag nakikita niya that agencies are working together. This partnership will cover a lot of gray areas to take care of our overseas Filipinos, and our OFWs, and of course, their families,” Cacdac said.

The partnership seeks to streamline government touchpoints and improve service delivery through digital integration, making assistance more accessible and efficient.

Ang expressed hope that the collaboration would pave the way for the creation of a unified migration database. “Hopefully, this partnership will be a significant step toward establishing a unified database—or a milestone in making that a reality. We are grateful to the DMW for partnering with us, and there are many areas where we can collaborate to empower Filipinos overseas,” he said.

Both agencies said the agreement underscores their shared commitment to providing more responsive, efficient, and proactive support to Filipinos abroad through integrated digital systems.