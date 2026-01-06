‘Lumpia Queen’ Abi Marquez featured on Dubai billboard ahead of 1 Billion Followers Summit

Filipino content creator Abi Marquez, popularly known as the “Lumpia Queen,” expressed overwhelming excitement and gratitude after seeing her image featured on a billboard in Dubai ahead of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The billboard highlights her participation in the world’s largest content creator summit, taking place January 9–11 in Dubai, alongside some of the most renowned international digital creators.

“PINCH ME!!!!! THIS CAN’T BE TRUE!!! That’s a FILIPINA on a giant billboard in Dubai alongside MrBeast, Will Smith, Max Amini, Nigel Ng, David Dobrik, Colin and Samir, and some of the top creators in the world,” Marquez wrote in a Facebook post.

In the same post, she expressed her amazement at the recognition and heartfelt gratitude to those who helped make it possible.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve this but I am incredibly incrediblyyyy grateful to those that made this possible — my management NYMA, my viewers, the 1 Billion Followers Summit team and most of all, God,” she said.

Marquez also shared her enthusiasm for her upcoming keynote speech and fireside chat with US-based Malaysian comedian and YouTuber Uncle Roger, calling it “a wonderful start to 2026.”

“Wish me luck on my keynote speech and fire side chat with Uncle Roger!!!! See you, Dubai,” she said.

The three-day summit is a prestigious gathering of the world’s leading content creators, providing a platform for participants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and inspire the next generation of digital creators worldwide.