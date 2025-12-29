Matthew Mendoza proud as daughter’s film clinches MMFF Best Picture

Former 1990s actor and now public servant Matthew Mendoza made a rare appearance in showbiz events as he proudly celebrated his daughter’s achievement at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Mendoza attended the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal to support his daughter Bea, whose film won the prestigious Best Picture award.

Bea is part of the cast of I’m Perfect, a film that features young actors with Down syndrome, including Mendoza’s own child. The project has been praised not only for its storytelling but also for its inclusive representation and advocacy-driven message.

Now serving as a councilor in Puerto Princesa, Mendoza shared that he and his wife did not hesitate to allow their daughter to take part in the film. He said the project strongly aligned with their family’s long-standing advocacy for inclusion and awareness surrounding Down syndrome.

In a social media post following the awards night, Mendoza described the experience as a “proud dad moment.” He also recalled that their family has been actively involved with the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines since Bea was born, making the film’s recognition especially meaningful for them.

The Best Picture win at the Metro Manila Film Festival highlighted not only the film’s artistic merit but also its powerful message of acceptance, representation, and empowerment for individuals with special needs.