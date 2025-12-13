Latest NewsNews

Kylie Padilla opens up about AJ Raval, co-parenting setup with Aljur Abrenica

Kapuso primetime actress Kylie Padilla shared candid insights about her co-parenting journey, including her relationship with former partner Aljur Abrenica and her interactions with Aljur’s current partner, actress AJ Raval.

Kylie made the revelations during her guest appearance on Your Honor: In Aid of Co-Parenting — It’s Complicated!, which aired Saturday, December 13. The actress discussed how co-parenting remains a priority despite changes in personal relationships.

She revealed that AJ has been warm and welcoming toward her sons, Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo. Kylie said she appreciates how AJ treats her children with care and affection, noting that she values any genuine love her sons receive from people who sincerely care for them.

The actress also addressed her separation from Aljur, emphasizing that while their romantic relationship did not work out, they continue to maintain a healthy co-parenting arrangement. Kylie stressed that Aljur remains a good father and that it is important for their children to feel stability and reassurance despite their parents’ separation.

Kylie added that she makes a conscious effort to ensure her sons understand that their relationship with their father remains unchanged, reinforcing the importance of emotional security and respect within blended family dynamics.

