Immigration bureau clarifies OEC requirement for OFWs set by Migrant Workers department

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday clarified that the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) requirement for departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is a policy of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), not the bureau.

The clarification came after a video circulated online showing a child at the airport whose mother was barred from boarding her flight for failing to present a working visa and other documents, including an OEC.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the agency enforces the OEC rule in line with DMW policies that ensure proper documentation and protection of OFWs.

“Filipinos traveling abroad on employment visas are required to present a valid OEC, while those on dependent visas are not,” Viado said in a statement.

The OEC, mandated under Republic Act 11641 or the Department of Migrant Workers Act, serves as proof that a worker has been legally documented for overseas employment. It also exempts OFWs from travel tax and terminal fees.

The bureau advised workers to secure their OEC ahead of time through official channels to avoid delays at airports. Viado added that a dedicated OFW wing was recently opened at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for more convenient processing.