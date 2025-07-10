Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District sets Guinness World Record for longest pedestrian skywalk

The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has officially received a Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest continuous pedestrian skyway network.

The project spans 15.46 kilometers and connects 95 buildings through 42 interconnected walkways.

These skywalks are elevated and climate-controlled, meaning they are cooled and comfortable even during the country’s extreme heat.

They also connect directly to Riyadh’s metro system, making it easier for people to move around without relying on cars or worrying about traffic, while enjoying its iconic architecture.

The construction used 30,000 square meters of glass, around the size of four football fields, and more than 3,000 tons of steel, roughly the weight of 10 Boeing 777 planes. A total of 1,200 workers completed the project after logging over five million safe man-hours.

“This recognition by Guinness World Records affirms KAFD as a national platform for transformative urban development,” said Faddy AlAql, Chief Asset Delivery Officer at KAFD DMC. “Beyond its scale, the skywalk network reflects a future-focused mobility strategy—seamlessly connecting assets, enhancing walkability, and supporting our ambition to deliver a world-class smart city experience.”

Guinness World Records noted that KAFD’s top-tier infrastructure has drawn over 90 international and local companies, including 19 regional headquarters such as Goldman Sachs, Bain & Company, and PepsiCo.

“First set in Minneapolis in 2016, this record has now been redefined by KAFD. In an era where sustainability drives innovation, KAFD’s skyway network sets a new global benchmark for walkable urban design,” Guinness World Records adjudicator Mbali Nkosi said.