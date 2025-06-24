DJ Surdo Salanap inspires OFWs with a message of compassion and community

The TFT Watchlist Forum took an emotional and heartfelt turn with an inspirational talk delivered by one of the most beloved voices in the Filipino community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: DJ Surdo Salanap.

A seasoned livestream host and dedicated community advocate, DJ Surdo has become a household name among Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through his widely followed programs, “Bahay Kalinga” and “Distressed OFW – Riyadh.” These platforms shine a spotlight on the everyday struggles, triumphs, and real-life experiences of Filipinos working abroad.

In his talk, DJ Surdo reminded the audience of the power of compassion, connection, and collective support. With his signature sincerity and warmth, he shared how listening to and standing by one another can uplift the entire OFW community.

From offering emotional guidance to mobilizing aid for distressed kababayans, his work has touched countless lives. His presence at the forum served as a powerful reminder that beyond financial success, true strength lies in unity and care for one another.

The Filipino Times thanks DJ Surdo Salanap for his unwavering dedication to the Filipino diaspora and for continuing to be a voice of hope, empathy, and encouragement for OFWs everywhere.