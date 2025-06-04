Marcos keeps core cabinet team, says performance reviews ongoing

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has opted to retain most of his Cabinet members following a recent round of performance evaluations, indicating his intent to preserve stability and continuity as his administration moves into its second half.

In a Malacañang press briefing on Tuesday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced that the President had declined the courtesy resignations of several key officials, ensuring their continued leadership.

“The secretaries whose resignations have been declined need to be announced because there have been many speculations… They have been the victims of intrigues and harassment from many quarters. It’s just simple justice to them,” Bersamin stated.

Retained cabinet and high-ranking officials:

Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. – Secretary, Department of Agriculture

Conrado Estrella III – Secretary, Department of Agrarian Reform

Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara – Secretary, Department of Education

Bienvenido Laguesma – Secretary, Department of Labor and Employment

Rex Gatchalian – Secretary, Department of Social Welfare and Development

Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa – Secretary, Department of Health

Hans Leo Cacdac – Secretary, Department of Migrant Workers

Renato Solidum Jr. – Secretary, Department of Science and Technology

Christina Frasco – Secretary, Department of Tourism

Henry Aguda – Secretary, Department of Information and Communications Technology

Vivencio “Vince” Dizon – Secretary, Department of Transportation

Manuel Bonoan – Secretary, Department of Public Works and Highways

Other officials who will remain in post:

Romando Artes – Chairman, MMDA

Romeo Lumagui Jr. – Commissioner, Bureau of Internal Revenue

Bienvenido Rubio – Commissioner, Bureau of Customs

Sharon Almanza – Treasurer of the Philippines

Elaine Masukat – Secretary, Presidential Management Staff

Juan Ponce Enrile – Chief Presidential Legal Counsel

“All of them who have been retained, including myself, are expected to give fresh attention to the mandates and show more performance in our respective areas,” Bersamin said.

While most top officials were kept in place, the Palace confirmed the acceptance of resignations from several presidential advisers and assistants:

Meynardo Sabili – Chairperson, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor

Terence Calatrava – Presidential Assistant for the Visayas

Almarim Tillah – Presidential Assistant on Muslim Affairs

Menardo Espineli – Presidential Adviser for Special Concerns (terminated)

“The assessments about them is that they did not perform up to par. Let us assume that the President has good reasons, the best reasons, not to continue with their services at this time,” Bersamin explained.

President Marcos also appointed veteran lawyer Atty. Francis Edralin Lim as the new Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission, replacing Emilio Aquino, whose term ends on June 5.

Lim previously served as President and CEO of the Philippine Stock Exchange and is known for his expertise in corporate and securities law.

Addressing speculation about a sweeping overhaul, Bersamin rejected the notion that the review was a purge.

“If you are asking for blood, there will still be blood… but at least for the major departments, wala hong masyadong movement,” he said.

Bersamin emphasized that all officials, including those retained, are still subject to high standards and ongoing performance reviews.

“Even if you have been retained now, you will still be expected to deliver on your marching orders,” he said.

The Executive Secretary added that evaluations are ongoing for undersecretaries and heads of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), with announcements expected in the coming months.

“The performance evaluation is a continuing process. You can be sure that at any time, anyone who is not performing according to standards of the President will be replaced or relocated.”