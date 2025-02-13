Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ramadan 2025: Possible start date set for March 1

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The International Astronomy Centre has announced that the majority of Islamic countries are expected to begin the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

According to a statement released by the center through WAM, the lunar crescent marking the start of Ramadan will be observed on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The crescent moon is expected to be visible through telescopes in regions such as Western Asia, most of Africa, and southern Europe. In the Americas, the crescent will be visible to the naked eye in many areas.

The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye in just 29 minutes, with the minimum age of the lunar crescent being 15 hours and 3 minutes. However, several factors may affect its visibility, including its angle to the sun and its height above the horizon.

In Abu Dhabi, the moon will set 31 minutes after sunset and will be 14 hours and 37 minutes old, while in Makkah, it will set 33 minutes after sunset with an age of 15 hours and 27 minutes, allowing for telescope visibility in both cities.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 3

DMW joins global leaders in shaping future of work at World Governments Summit 2025

25 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 13T170940.135

Doc Willie Ong withdraws candidacy for Senate

32 mins ago
iStock 2157707551

How do Pinoys show love? Survey reveals ‘Acts of Service’ as top love language

5 hours ago
UAE and PH flag

PH aims for stronger UAE partnership in governance, crisis response

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button