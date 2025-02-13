Ramadan 2025: Possible start date set for March 1

The International Astronomy Centre has announced that the majority of Islamic countries are expected to begin the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

According to a statement released by the center through WAM, the lunar crescent marking the start of Ramadan will be observed on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The crescent moon is expected to be visible through telescopes in regions such as Western Asia, most of Africa, and southern Europe. In the Americas, the crescent will be visible to the naked eye in many areas.

The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye in just 29 minutes, with the minimum age of the lunar crescent being 15 hours and 3 minutes. However, several factors may affect its visibility, including its angle to the sun and its height above the horizon.

In Abu Dhabi, the moon will set 31 minutes after sunset and will be 14 hours and 37 minutes old, while in Makkah, it will set 33 minutes after sunset with an age of 15 hours and 27 minutes, allowing for telescope visibility in both cities.