TRIP TO PH: Checklist of vacationing OFWs

Heading home for the holidays? Planning a trip back to the Philippines is always exciting. Many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) start planning months in advance to ensure everything’s set for their special homecoming.

As you prepare, it’s natural to feel a bit jittery, worrying if you’ve missed anything. That’s where a checklist comes in handy, ensuring you’ve got everything sorted before your journey.

If you’re an OFW gearing up for a visit home, here’s your essential to-do list:

1. SELECT A DATE AND FILE YOUR LEAVE

As an OFW, you can’t just quickly leave your work behind and fly to the Philippines. That’s why it’s best to prepare weeks before, because by then you will be able to block your schedule and align it with your manager.

Check if it doesn’t conflict with your work schedule, check how many leaves you can use, and check if there are no anticipated important meetings or events for those days. Once you’ve planned out the dates, the next step you can take is to file your leave request. Sending your leave request early ensures your manager has time to review and approve it. This helps avoid last-minute stress and ensures you can secure your preferred dates.

2. BOOK A FLIGHT TICKET

After you get the approval from your manager, it’s time to check those ticket prices and find the right time to book. Most tickets are cheaper when you book them months before but don’t be too early. Just find the right timing, check if there are promos, and book that ticket.

Now that you’ve confirmed your flight, it’s time to check whether you have all your papers ready.

3. MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ALL YOUR PAPERS READY

Passport? Check. Emirates ID? Check. Verified contract and OWWA membership, can you check? If you don’t have these yet, don’t worry because we are here to guide you.

The verified contract and the OWWA membership are prerequisites if you are leaving the UAE as a vacationing OFW.

There are four ways you can get your contract verified: through appointment, online, walk-in, or an authorized representative.

Before that, you need to prepare the following: employment contract, salary certificate, copy of your passport, and copy of your valid visa or Emirates ID. You may also need to prepare these additional documents: employment certificate, valid company ID, copy of your payslip for the past three months, and a valid labor card.

If you already have the complete requirements, you may proceed to any of the following:

APPOINTMENT-BASED VERIFICATION

When you want to go for appointment-based on-site verification, all you have to do is go to their online portal at polodubaiportal.org and then find Contract Verification Info. Click on “click here to know more” and then select “click here to set an appointment.” However, the slots are limited, so if you run out of appointment dates, you can opt for online contract verification.

ONLINE VERIFICATION

Online contract verification is very efficient. All you have to do is visit the online portal every Monday. There, you will see whether there is a new form available. Just click on the latest notice regarding the form. Once you’re redirected to another page click on “click here to apply.”

Read the instructions carefully and follow through on the procedure. The online verification only accepts 500 forms every week, and the portal refreshes every Monday. So you better act quickly and accurately to ensure approval. The link will close automatically when either the limit is reached or it’s 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

THROUGH AN AUTHORIZED PERSON

If you cannot personally claim your verified contract, you may apply through the online forms and once approved, ask an authorized representative to pay and claim your verified contract. Let them bring the following: 1) Authorization Letter with the ID of an authorized person; 2) Copy of the e-mail notice of your approved application, and 3) Copy of your passport and Emirates ID.

WALK-IN APPOINTMENT

Another option, which is not recommended and should only be done when you’re short of time, would be to do a walk-in appointment. This can only be done on-site and must be one working day before your flight. For those with no appointment, you must show your flight ticket and complete the requirements.

After receiving your verified contract, you also need to make sure that you have a membership under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

To get that, all you have to do is visit owwadubaiappointmentsystem.setmore.com and book an appointment for OWWA membership or renewal. Prepare your original passport, verified contract, a certificate from your company issued within the last 30 days with a company stamp signature, and prepare yourself and your payment. Once you’re done with the OWWA membership, you may also opt for the SSS and PAG-IBIG memberships.

Once you have an approved and verified contract as well as an OWWA membership, you’re all set for your journey. Keep your papers somewhere safe because you will also need them when you process your Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) in the Philippines. An OEC is an exit clearance for OFWs leaving the Philippines.

After you have your papers ready, you may now start preparing for the things that you will bring such as clothes, money, and souvenirs (pasalubong).

4. PACK YOUR BAGS

Now that you’re ready, it’s time to prepare your OOTD (outfit of the day). Choose your best clothes for each day and every occasion that you will attend. You can also pack light and just buy clothes when you’re in the Philippines.

Aside from clothes, you also have to prepare which shoes you’re going to bring, and of course, the essential skincare products and toiletries. Check if everything will fit inside your luggage.

However, there’s one thing that you need to remember: pack according to the baggage allowance that you have, which you can check on your flight itinerary. Upon checking in at the airport, staff will ensure that your hand-carry luggage and/or checked-in luggage do not exceed the agreed baggage allowance, or else you might have to pay extra.

To avoid the hassle of excess baggage fees at the airport, either you make sure that the quantity and weight of your luggage do not exceed the limit or you can opt to prepay for those through the “manage booking” option of the online portal of your airline.

5. BUDGET YOUR MONEY

In addition to preparing your outfits, you also need to manage your finances so that when the time comes, you will not run out. Allocate a budget for everything, including outings with friends and family, and if possible, set aside a budget for gifts, especially for the “inaanaks” who might ask. Also, don’t forget to set aside a budget for personal expenses, which you can use for shopping as well as an emergency fund.

But above all, remember to keep something for yourself. You don’t have to exhaust all your finances on this trip. That’s why budgeting is crucial; it allows you to understand how much you can spend without compromising your savings and other important priorities.

Lastly, set aside a budget for pasalubong and buy them while you’re still in the UAE.

6. BUY YOUR PASALUBONGS

As a “ganap na OFW,” relatives, friends, and family mostly expect you to bring something from the country you’re residing in. However, you do not have to worry whether your souvenirs are not that extravagant or fancy. It’s the thought that counts.

Even the simplest things that you bring will make them happy because the best pasalubong that you can bring them is yourself. They are happy that you’re there and that you were able to come home to the Philippines after working so hard abroad.

7. DON’T FORGET TO REGISTER TO eTRAVEL

Lastly, this is something that you should not forget and can only be done at least 72 hours before your flight. You must register for the mandatory registration of the one-stop electrical travel declaration known as the eTravel system. This can be done through their website or through the eGovPH super app.

If you want to do it through their website, all you have to do is open the portal at etravel.gov.ph and click sign in. If you don’t have an account, you can still create one. Once you’re signed in, just click on “new travel declaration” and proceed with the registration. You can also use the eGovPH super app by downloading it on your mobile phone. Once you’re in the app, you can click on travel. You will be redirected to the eTravel form, where you can click “new travel declaration.”

Just fill out the required information correctly, and once you’re done, you can take a screenshot of your QR code or print it out from your email, just in case it will be asked by the immigration officer.

Now that you’ve got everything in order, don’t forget to enjoy your trip. The checklist was there to help you become worry-free before, during, and after your trip. Now that you’ve completed your checklist, it’s time to enjoy quality moments and make memories with your friends and family. We know you’ve missed each other.

Read related stories here: