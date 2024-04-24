Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Top PH vacation spots for OFWs

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Are you an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) returning home for a well-deserved break? As you reunite with loved ones and soak in the warmth of Filipino culture, why not elevate your vacation experience by exploring the unparalleled beauty of our homeland? With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines offers a treasure trove of unforgettable destinations waiting to be discovered.

Here’s a list of must-visit locations tailored to different vacation preferences:

For the beach lovers

  1. El Nido, Palawan – Indulge in the mesmerizing beauty of towering limestone cliffs, secluded lagoons, and pristine beaches. Dive into crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life or simply bask in the sun-kissed shores.
iStock 985553596 1
Beautiful Entalula Island Beach Lagoon with typical filipino Balangay Boats. Aerial Drone Point of View. Bacuit Bay, Mimaropa, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, Asia

2. Boracay Island – Experience paradise on earth with its powdery white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant nightlife. Engage in thrilling water sports activities or unwind with a cocktail while witnessing the stunning sunset.

white beach lounging boracay

3. Siargao Island – Embrace the laid-back atmosphere of this surfer’s paradise. Challenge yourself with exhilarating waves, explore hidden alcoves, and immerse yourself in the raw natural beauty of this tropical haven.

iStock 1168546654
Cove and blue lagoon among small islands covered with rainforest. Sugba lagoon, Siargao, Philippines. Aerial view of Sugba lagoon, Siargao,Philippines.

For nature enthusiasts

4. Banaue Rice Terraces – Marvel at the awe-inspiring beauty of these ancient terraces, a testament to Filipino craftsmanship and ingenuity. Lose yourself in the verdant landscapes and learn about the rich cultural heritage of the Ifugao people.

FOR HIKING Banaue Rice Terraces 1

5. Chocolate Hills, Bohol – Behold the surreal landscape of thousands of cone-shaped hills blanketed in lush greenery. Witness the hills transform into a chocolate brown hue during the dry season, creating a spectacle unlike any other.

Chocolate hills

6. Puerto Princesa Underground River, Palawan – Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the world’s longest navigable underground river. Explore intricate limestone formations, illuminated by the soft glow of your boat’s light, and marvel at the diverse ecosystem thriving within.

iStock 1198884041 1
Cave entrance of Puerto Princesa subterranean underground river with longtail boat – Wanderlust travel concept at Palawan exclusive Philippine destination

For history and culture aficionados

7. Vigan, Ilocos Sur – Step back in time as you wander through the cobblestone streets of this UNESCO World Heritage City. Admire the well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture, including ancestral homes and quaint courtyards, and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Philippine history.

Vigan Philippines

8. Intramuros, Manila – Uncover the storied past of Manila’s historic walled city. Explore iconic landmarks such as Fort Santiago, San Agustin Church, and Casa Manila, each bearing witness to centuries of cultural exchange and resilience.

iStock 1211494373
Feb 22,2020 People walking inside Intramuros, Manila, Philippines

For adventurous souls

9. Cebu – Delve into adrenaline-pumping activities amidst the scenic landscapes of Cebu. Plunge into the emerald pools of Kawasan Falls, navigate through rugged canyons, or embark on a thrilling spelunking adventure in the Dolomite Hills.

Kawasan Waterfalls Cebu
Kawasan, Waterfalls – Cebu

10. Batanes – Traverse the rugged terrain of this picturesque archipelago, where rolling hills meet dramatic cliffs overlooking the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Immerse yourself in the unique Ivatan culture, characterized by traditional stone houses, hearty cuisine, and warm hospitality.

iStock 1077225086 1
Drone shot of Basco Lighthouse in the province of Batanes, Philippines

Bonus: 

As a bonus to our list, we’ve added some more locations that are must-haves in your travel bucket list.

  • Sagada is a mountain town nestled in the Cordillera Mountains, famous for its stunning landscapes, hanging coffins, and spelunking adventures in the Sumaguing Cave.
  • Buscalan, Kalinga is home to Apo Whang-Od, the oldest traditional tattoo artist in the Philippines, having been born in 1917.
  • Albay is where you can find the world’s most perfect volcanic cone, Mayon Volcano, known for the symmetry of its shape.
  • Baguio City is the Summer Capital of the Philippines and is the go-to spot of tourists wanting to take a break from the tropical heat in the lowlands

These are just a few of the many amazing destinations that the Philippines has to offer. So, for OFWs looking to relax, reconnect, and explore, our country, the Philippines, ready to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

