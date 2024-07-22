Marcos tackles gov’t projects for OFWs in SONA 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded the significant contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during his third State of the Nation Address while highlighting the administration’s projects for the modern-day heroes.

Marcos commended the economic contributions of OFWs as they hit all-time high remittances in 2023, reaching USD37 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“Sa ating mga OFW, ayon sa datos ng Bangko Sentral, mahigit tatlumpu’t pitong bilyong dolyar ang naipasok sa bansa ng ating mga OFWs noong nakalipas na taon. Sadyang napakalaking tulong nito sa ating bumabangon na ekonomiya!”

The President also mentioned the government’s recent projects aimed at giving comfort to OFWs, including the launching of the Seafarer’s Hub in Manila and the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Karagdagang mga espesyal na pasilidad at serbisyo ang ating binuksan para sa kanila, tulad ng OFW Lounge sa NAIA at Seafarer’s Hub sa Maynila.”

This year, the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration launched two OFW Lounge at NAIA. The first lounge was opened in January at Terminal 1, while the second was opened in July at Terminal 3.

For sea-based OFWs, the Seafarer’s Hub was opened in Manila, where seafarers can wait comfortably while processing their documents.

Marcos also assured the public that OFWs in conflict zones, such as Israel, sa Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, at Yemen, are being repatriated and given assistance.

“Ang nagbabalik-bayang mga OFW, kasama ang kanilang pamilya, ay sinusuportahan nating mabuti upang maging maayos ang kanilang bagong simula dito sa bansa — para makakuha ng magandang trabaho o di-kaya’y makapagtayo ng negosyo,” Marcos said.

Former OFWs in Saudi who were displaced as their company faced bankruptcy are also starting to receive their payout, he added.

“Kaugnay sa aking naiulat noong isang taon, sinimulan na ng Saudi Arabia ang pamimigay ng cheke sa ating mga trabahanteng nawalan ng trabaho doon.”

