2nd OFW lounge at NAIA Terminal 3 launched

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) now have the option to wait comfortably for their flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

This is after the second OFW Lounge has been opened at Terminal 3 on Friday, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration announced.

“Ang OFW Lounge sa Terminal 3 ay kumpleto sa mga pasilidad tulad ng charging stations, libreng pagkain, at mga resting areas para sa mas komportableng paghihintay ng ating mga OFWs bago ang kanilang mga flights,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

The first OFW Lounge was launched at NAIA Terminal 1 in January.