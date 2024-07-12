OWWA: Seafarer’s Hub in Manila now open

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has inaugurated the Seafarer’s Hub in Malate, Manila, serving as a lounge for Filipino seafarers while they process their documents.

OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio said that the hub will be open 24 hours a day to cater to the sea-based OFWs who are undergoing training, interviews, or while waiting for their papers to be processed.

“Naghanap kami ng lugar na malapit kung saan sila tumatambay. We provide food. [It’s] a very, very decent tambayan. It’s 24 hours bukas, walang magpapaalis sa kanila dito, maupo ka diyan, kung inaantok ka, ‘di lang kami mag po-provide ng kama,” Ignacio said.

The agency will provide the facility with Wi-Fi, charging stations, lounge areas, and food and coffee.

Aside from being a lounge area, the Seafarer’s hub will also provide legal assistance, with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, and health services for the seafarers.

Ignacio also said that the initiative is in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to ensure the welfare of OFWs.

“Hindi na kailangan maglagi sa tabi-tabi o maghanap ng masisilungan—dito na kayo sa Hub! May libreng Wi-Fi, charging stations, cozy lounge areas, at kapehan para sa mga kape-holics. Perfect spot para mag-relax habang naghihintay ng inyong mga transaksyon sa mga recruitment agencies,” OWWA said in a social media post.