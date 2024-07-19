Unpaid Saudi OFWs can expect more payout soon, DMW says

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said more displaced Saudi overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to receive their unpaid salaries and benefits in the coming months.

“The DMW is in close coordination with the Saudi Ministry on Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) for the succeeding releases of the workers’ claims within the coming months, and is providing assistance to the claimants and their families in the process of payments,” the DMW said in a news release.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they have prepared checks amounting to 130 million Saudi Riyal or P1.95 billion as payment for 2,500 OFW claimants who were displaced due to their companies’ bankruptcy.

Of these 2,500 workers, 1,375 have initially received their payments amounting to 70.6 million Saudi Riyal or P1.098 billion.

The developments were made after Cacdac met with Saudi MHRSD Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi in Riyadh last July 15.

Thousands of OFWs were displaced between 2015 and 2016 after their companies declared bankruptcy.