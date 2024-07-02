Angara vows to work with all sectors as DepEd chief

Incoming Education Secretary Senator Sonny Angara pledged on Tuesday to collaborate with all sectors of society to ensure that Filipino students have access to quality education.

Angara also expressed his willingness to work with his predecessor, Vice President Sara Duterte after he was named by President Bongbong Marcos to replace the latter.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to President Marcos for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me as the new DepEd (Department of Education) chief,” Angara stated.

“This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty. I am committed to working with all sectors of society, including my predecessor, Vice President Sara Duterte, to ensure that every Filipino child has access to quality education,” he added.

The lawmaker also stressed the importance of education as the cornerstone of the country’s future, noting that “through collective effort, we can address the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.”

“I am eager to collaborate with President Marcos and the entire administration in serving our students,” Angara said.

VP Duterte’s resignation will take effect on July 19.

