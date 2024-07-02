Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sonny Angara is next DepEd chief- Marcos

Courtesy: Sonny Angara/FB

Senator Sonny Angara is the next Education Secretary as announced by Malacanang on Tuesday. In a statement, the Palace said that Angara will take over the helm of DepEd on July 19, replacing Vice President Sara Duterte.

Angara’s term as senator is supposed to end in 2025 and he is now serving his last term in the Senate.

“Sonny has agreed to take on the brief of the Department of Education,” Marcos said.

Malacanang said Angara has been endorsed by a number of educational organizations such as the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations and the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities.

“DepEd is arguably the most important department given the crucial role of education,” said Marcos.

Angara, a seasoned lawmaker, has been a staunch advocate for education reform throughout his career.

Angara was the former chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Arts, and Culture. He has consistently pushed for legislation that aims to enhance the educational landscape of the Philippines.

His notable contributions include the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which provides free tuition in state universities and colleges, and the Expanded Student’s Grant-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation.

