Sara Duterte resigns from Marcos Cabinet, DepEd, and NTF-ELCAC

Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from key government roles, quitting being a member of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet., Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released a statement announcing Duterte’s resignation. “At 2:21 pm today, 19 June 2024, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, went to Malacañang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education, and Vice Chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, effective 19 July 2024,” it wrote.

The statement said that Duterte “declined to give a reason” for her resignation.

Nevertheless, she will continue to serve the Philippines as its Vice President. “We thank her for her service,” PCO concluded.

The comments section of PCO’s Facebook post was filled with mixed opinions.

“As a public school teacher, Ma’am Sarah Duterte has done her very best to DepEd,” one commenter said.

“Lumabas na ang tunay na ugali. Wala kasi yan naitulong sa DepEd. Pati nga being Vice President, puro nalang walang comments about China,” another one said.

This is a developing story.