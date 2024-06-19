Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte resigns from Marcos Cabinet, DepEd, and NTF-ELCAC

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from key government roles, quitting being a member of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet., Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released a statement announcing Duterte’s resignation. “At 2:21 pm today, 19 June 2024, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, went to Malacañang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education, and Vice Chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, effective 19 July 2024,” it wrote.

The statement said that Duterte “declined to give a reason” for her resignation.

Nevertheless, she will continue to serve the Philippines as its Vice President. “We thank her for her service,” PCO concluded.

The comments section of PCO’s Facebook post was filled with mixed opinions.

“As a public school teacher, Ma’am Sarah Duterte has done her very best to DepEd,” one commenter said.

“Lumabas na ang tunay na ugali. Wala kasi yan naitulong sa DepEd. Pati nga being Vice President, puro nalang walang comments about China,” another one said.

Read here: VP Duterte slammed for ‘silence’ over latest Ayungin Shoal incident

This is a developing story.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 22T102555.201

VP Duterte slammed for ‘silence’ over latest Ayungin Shoal incident

39 mins ago
Dubai Mall istock

Dubai Mall announces new rates for paid parking system starting July 1

39 mins ago
MV TUTOR 1

Search for missing seafarer onboard MV Tutor to begin- DMW

45 mins ago
Marcos

Marcos declares National Disability Rights Week

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button