The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra’s Retractable Camera is a Gamechanger in Smartphone Photography

Huawei’s legendary P Series has long been considered a trailblazer in the smartphone world. The series has given us stunning-looking smartphones that kept pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography, from the dual camera modules to its most recent introduction of the Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera. But this year, Huawei is shaking things up with a rebrand. The P Series will now be called the Pura Series, signifying purity and uniqueness. More than just a name-change, this evolution marks a new era for the brand. It will focus on improving all aspects of a smartphone including that contributes to the user experience.

And it looks like they have delivered. The Pura series not only boasts top-notch specs but also introduces a jaw-dropping new Ultra Lighting Pop-Out Camera. This ground-breaking technology, with its Retractable Camera Structure and Ultra Speed Snapshot capabilities, will redefine what we expect from our smartphone cameras.

Ultra Lighting Pop-Out Camera: The First of its Kind

Ever since the Pura Series was released, the Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera has been the talk of the town. This is the first time most people have seen anything like this on a smartphone. A massive 1-inch sensor and a wide F1.6 aperture translate to an insane amount of light intake. The result? Photos that are crisper, clearer, and more stable than ever before.

But the real challenge was actually fitting such a high-end camera inside the slim smartphone body. So, Huawei came up with an ingenious solution – let the camera pop out. The Ultra Lighting Camera incorporates a retractable design, which operates through the Advanced Rotatory Transmission System. With the system, the camera automatically extends out during shooting and thus creates more space inside the internal camera structure for the giant 1-inch sensor size and an F1.6 large aperture while keeping the device a svelte 8.4mm thin.

Ultra Speed Snapshot: A Master in Snapshot Photography

Besides the impressive hardware, Huawei has also packed the camera with HUAWEI XD Motion Engine to enable Ultra Speed Snapshot. This makes it possible to freeze fast-moving subjects right in the middle of motion. We’re talking about capturing crisp, clear images of a Formula 1 car or a maglev train hurtling at 300km/h. The HUAWEI XD Motion Engine processes your images through AI Motion Vector Computing, where images captured by the long and short exposures are matched by their features through Regional Motion Restore, creating a single, stunningly sharp shot that captures the fleeting moment in all its glory.

This isn’t just a cool party trick, either. The Ultra Speed Snapshot is a gamechanger for anyone who’s ever tried to photograph a playful pet or a squirmy kid. No more waiting for them to sit still—just point, shoot, and let the Pura 70 Ultra work its magic. Finally, you can capture the energy and dynamism of everyday life in ways never possible before. Whether your subject is surrounded by falling autumn leaves around a park bench or confetti raining down at a concert, the Ultra Speed Snapshot freezes those precious moments forever in time.

Secured for Best User Experience: Design and Security Features

While Huawei packs this ground-breaking retractable camera tech into the Pura 70 Ultra, they have managed to keep the phone as slim as 8.4mm. It feels surprisingly thin and light in hand. And Huawei has gone above and beyond tuning how the camera sounds when it slides out while taking a picture. There is no annoying high-pitched whine. Instead, it is a satisfying, mechanical whirr that echoes the feel of a professional camera. It’s a small detail, but it elevates the whole experience.

The Pura 70 Ultra has undergone over 300,000 reliability tests to make sure that the pop-out system is built to last. In case you drop the phone, a high-precision sensor automatically retracts the camera, minimising the impact on the camera. Also, the phone boasts an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Huawei has once again raised the bar for smartphones with the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra. Moreover, with all the attention given to the tiniest of details, it’s also an experience waiting to be discovered.