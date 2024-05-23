West Zone launches halal-friendly Miguelitos Ice Cream in UAE

Are you craving some ice cream? If you’re in the UAE, you’re in luck! West Zone, your trusted local partner for quality and variety, plans to launch Miguelitos Ice Cream exclusively in the UAE. Soon, you can enjoy this delicious treat, especially during the summer season.

Miguelitos Ice Cream is known for its rich, creamy taste and a variety of flavors, including Mango, Hershey’s, and Avocado. Plus, it’s made with plant-based ingredients, making it a guilt-free option for vegans. With 80% less sugar and sweetened with Stevia, it’s perfect for health-conscious consumers. Moreover, it’s halal-friendly, offering a healthier, guilt-free, and delicious treat for those who adhere to specific dietary guidelines.

As the leading soft ice cream brand in the Philippines with over 600 stores and an expanding international presence, Miguelitos Ice Cream is excited to bring its high-quality offerings to the UAE.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to West Zone,” said Michelle Aman, President of Miguelitos International Corporation. “Your trust in Miguelitos is more than just a business transaction. It’s a testament to the excellence we strive for,” she added.

Marlon Aman, CEO of Miguelitos International Corporation, also gave his comment about the contract signing. “Today, we celebrate not just the contract signing but also the formation of a strategic partnership that will lead Miguelitos into the diverse market of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miguel Kyan Aman, President of Miguelitos International Corporation, expressed his thanks for the partnership. “Miguelitos is thankful for the opportunity to share the happiness of our ice cream all over the world. And we consider your trust to be a great privilege with West Zone,” he said.

This ice cream brand can also be found beyond the Philippines, specifically in Australia and Mozambique, with new locations soon to open in Qatar, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, India, and more. And now, you can savor this delicious ice cream right here in the UAE!

West Zone is proud to be the master franchisee for Miguelitos Ice Cream in the UAE. They are dedicated to excellence and community-driven values, which align perfectly with the Miguelitos Ice Cream brand.

Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of West Zone and Shankar Trading Company, stated, “It’s a proud moment for us also to sign this contract and bring the new innovative product to the UAE. Filipinos are in our hearts, so we don’t want them to miss anything from their home.”

“I hope this will be another remarkable journey for all of us to grow more Filipino brands in the UAE,” he added.

With over two decades of experience, West Zone is a household name in the UAE, known for their reliability and diverse offerings. They prioritize customer satisfaction, quality, and community engagement, aiming to enhance customers’ shopping experiences through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Next time you’re craving ice cream, head to West Zone and treat yourself to the finest soft ice cream around. Enjoy the delightful flavors of Miguelitos Ice Cream and experience a taste of home right here in the UAE!