PH gov’t to give insurance, housing benefits for healthcare workers

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino42 mins ago

The Philippine government plans to provide insurance, housing, and other benefits for healthcare workers to encourage them to stay in the country and help address the shortage of health workers.

According to Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a Palace press briefing, the Philippines lacks 190,000 health workers.

He said that the Department of Health (DOH) is working with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to provide health insurance to medical workers.

“So may subsidy na ibibigay, maliit lang pero it will allow them to get health insurance for themselves and even their family. So may PhilHealth na sila, they can get a health insurance,” he said.

Apart from the insurance, the DOH is also working with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the Pag-IBIG Fund with the hopes of providing health workers with housing benefits.

Herbosa said that these benefits would hopefully encourage health workers to stay in the country instead of working abroad.

“I’m asking the nurses to choose the Philippines,” he said.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

