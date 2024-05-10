RLC Residences launches MIRA, the newest family-friendly condo in QC

In a groundbreaking stride towards offering a home designed for families’ needs and priorities, RLC Residences unveiled its latest property called MIRA located in Quezon City.

“Modern living meets timeless family values at MIRA, a property we designed with Filipino Families’ future in mind. We did our best to ensure that this development can be a home and a community where the whole household can grow together and build a future. We are very proud to introduce this to home seekers,” says Karen Cesario, RLC Residences’ Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer.

Designed with your family’s future in mind

Strategically located at Mirasol Street, Brgy. San Roque in Quezon City, MIRA by RLC Residences comes with features that empower future homeowners to live the life they envision for their families. From address, amenities, to unit features, the developer thoughtfully incorporated home details that will benefit start-up and growing families.

MIRA allows parents and their kids to easily go to schools and universities, malls, medical institutions, and offices – thanks to the development’s connectivity to major city roads and transport hubs.

Inside the condominium development are carefully-curated spaces that enable families to bond and connect within the safety of the community. One of the unique amenities featured is the Glamping Nook where parents and their children can relax and create meaningful memories together. Swimming pools for kids and adults, play area and a pet park are also some of the outdoor amenities exclusively offered to future homeowners.

Indoor facilities for leisure, learning, and fitness will also be made available for the whole family to enjoy. A space for arts, crafts, or for studying will soon be accessible to children of homeowners, while an indoor playscape can also be a place for their fun activities. Meanwhile, parents can conveniently pursue their wellness goals without going far from their home with the dance studio, yoga studio and fitness center all housed within MIRA. Moreover, Mira’s thoughtful design extends to practical considerations for family well-being, including an onsite clinic, further enhancing the property’s appeal while providing peace of mind to families, especially those with very young children.

Future-forward home for Filipino families

This new development by RLC Residences offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with balcony options, ranging from 26.5 sqm. to 78 sqm. living spaces. All these are equipped with upgrades plus smart home deliverables for the whole household’s enhanced safety and convenience.

All the units’ main door comes with Smart Lock accessible via fingerprint, key card, PIN, or mechanical key – adding another layer of security for the whole family. An Audio-Visual Intercom will also come built in the unit, a feature that allows them to screen their guests before they come up to the unit. Lights can also be controlled via an app or the smart switch installed in each unit.

Thoughtful features such as clothesline within the toilet and bath area or on the balcony will also be part of the unit’s deliverables, along with a pantry cabinet, rainshower fixture with glass shower enclosure, a work-from-home nook plus set-up provisions for an aircon and washing machine, and more. To make home life more convenient, all buyers and soon-to-be residents will also be given access to the all-in-one home management app called myRLC home app. This exclusive digital solution allows users to conveniently handle condo-related transactions anytime, anywhere such as online payments, permit and pass requests and processing, and more.

“Designing MIRA is all about incorporating what we believe is important to starting and growing families, whose dream is to have a city home fit for them. We hope that with all these features, we will be able to help them raise their family in a community where they can live their best life while enjoying the convenient connection to people and places that matter,” ends Cesario.

For more information about this newly-launched development, visit rlcresidences.com or follow RLC Residences on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.