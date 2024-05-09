Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi ruling family, passes away

Photo courtesy: WAM

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, has passed away, as announced by the UAE Presidential Court on Thursday. The news of his demise has led to an outpouring of condolences from across the nation.

In a statement conveyed by the state news agency Wam, the Presidential Court expressed its “heartfelt condolences” on the passing of Sheikh Hazza. The court’s message extended sympathies to the family and loved ones of Sheikh Hazza, praying for divine mercy upon him and providing strength and solace to his relatives during this difficult time.

The cause of Sheikh Hazza’s death and his age were not disclosed, but he was widely known for his accomplishments in equestrian circles, particularly as an accomplished horse rider.

Sheikh Hazza was the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who himself passed away in 2019. Sheikh Sultan, a son of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, served as the President’s Representative to the late President Sheikh Khalifa and was the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed.

President Sheikh Mohamed, formerly Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is seen with Sheikh Hazza (left) during the funeral of his father, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, held at Al Mushrif Palace in 2019. (Photo credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs)

The funeral prayers for Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were held at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First Mosque in Abu Dhabi, attended by a gathering of esteemed dignitaries, members of the Al Nahyan family, and mourners.

Among the dignitaries present were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and other members of the royal family.

Prayers were offered for the departed soul of Sheikh Hazza, beseeching Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and provide comfort and patience to the Al Nahyan family.

The late Sheikh Hazza was laid to rest at the Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

