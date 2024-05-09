Rockwell: An ideal investment opportunity for OFWs

Most Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) nowadays are actively seeking excellent investment opportunities within the Philippines, aiming to leverage their hard-earned money for profitable returns. A recent study by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group reveals that Filipinos in the UAE have shown an appetite for investing, with “property” emerging as the top option.

Rockwell Land Corporation stands as a prime choice for property investments among OFWs in the UAE. Renowned as a leading property developer in the Philippines, Rockwell boasts premium developments with strong investment potential due to certain factors, such as:

Strategic locations

Their residential communities are strategically located in areas where economies flourish, making them particularly attractive to overseas Filipino investors in the UAE.

For instance, Edades West in Rockwell Center Makati is an ideal choice for urban professionals and executives with its close proximity to the central business district. The Arton in Katipunan, Quezon City capitalizes on the city’s dynamic growth as a commercial, learning, and residential hub, catering to the diverse needs of modern Filipino families.

Lastly, IPI Center Done Rockwell in Cebu City benefits from the city’s status as a major economic center in the Visayas region, attracting both local and international investors looking to capitalize on its rapid development.

Residential developments located within areas with bustling economies are often great choices for investment because of the growth potential of that specific area.

Incorporating sustainable features in design

Rockwell values the well-being of their residents with a bevy of amenities and generous verdant open spaces present in each of their distinct communities. This is a testament to Rockwell’s commitment of ensuring that the holistic well-being is present indoors and outdoors.

Has a great value for money and historically high rental yields

If you’re looking for properties with great value for money and consistently increasing rental yields, Rockwell Land is a trusted choice. Rockwell’s track record of delivering premium residential projects underscores its reliability and credibility as a developer.

Furthermore, their historical capital appreciation and increasing rental rates across all projects. With a history of successful developments and a strong reputation for excellence, OFWs can trust Rockwell to deliver on its promise of quality and value.

Exceptional after-sales service

Moreover, Rockwell prioritizes maintaining strong relationships with its unit owners and investors through its exceptional after-sales service. Rockwell’s excellent services do not stop after the property has been sold—instead, this extends beyond a mere sales transaction, fostering long-term satisfaction and trust among investors.

These are just a few among the list of factors as to why Rockwell continues to have investors and multiple unit owners within and outside the Philippines, making it a preferred choice for property investments among OFWs and investors globally.