PCG Dubai coordinates with Dubai Police on reported OFW deaths due to UAE storm

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai is working closely with Dubai Police to verify the reported deaths of overseas Filipinos caused by the storm in the UAE.

According to the Consulate, they are working with the authorities to obtain accurate information on reported OFW deaths and assist the next of kin (NOK) of the affected OFWs.

PCG is also working with the Migrant Workers Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (MWO-OWWA) and Filipino community organizations in Dubai to reach out to Filipinos affected by the flood caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE in the last two days.

The Consulate is also coordinating with authorities about canceled flights and helping stranded passengers. Moreover, they reported that Filipinos are helping fellow Filipinos and other nationalities in Dubai, showing that “bayanihan is alive and well” in the country.

The Consulate also assures the public that the Filipinos affected by the flood in the United Arab Emirates are taken care of. Its office and frontline services will continue their full operations today after the flooding that affected its premises.

For those who need emergency assistance, they may contact the following numbers:

Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100
Assistance-to-Nationals Matters: +971 56 501 5756

For Contract Verification and Assistance to OFWs, please contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai:  +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536 and via email at [email protected].

