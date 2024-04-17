DFA: Israel remains under Alert Level 2, deployment of OFWs ‘restricted’

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated that the crisis alert level for Israel stays at Alert Level 2 following the direct attack of Iran last weekend.

“The Philippine Government confirms that its previous declaration of Alert Level 2 for the State of Israel, restricting further deployments of Overseas Filipino Workers there, remains in place,” the DFA said in a statement.

Alert Level 2 means there are real threats to the security of Filipinos abroad.

The DFA has raised alert level 2 in Israel last year following the attack of the militant group Hamas.

The DFA added that the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv is recommending that all non-essential travel from the Philippines to Israel “be postponed indefinitely, or until such time that the situation has stabilized.”

“If travel to Israel is absolutely necessary, Filipinos are advised to follow all precautions,” it said.