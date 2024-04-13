Man faces complaints for harassing It’s Showtime host

A man who tried to sexually harass an It’s Showtime host is now in police custody as he faced criminal complaints against him.

In a GMA News report, the suspect has been identified as Shervey Torno. Foiled sexual assault charges have been filed against him.

The Quezon City Police is continuing its investigation following the viral incident.

Torno, for his part, has apologized to the victim over his actions.

“Manghihingi na lang ako ng pasensya,” said Torno.

Torno was seen running away from the victim after the latter threatened him to report to authorities.

Torno said he found the host beautiful and tried to ask for a kiss. He however lamented that the victim told a different story to the police.

“Sinundan ko s’ya. Hiningi ko ‘yung pangalan. Sinabi ko na pa-kiss ako, tapos bandang huli sinabi dito sa pulis na hinawakan ko daw balakang n’ya, eh hindi naman po totoo. Tsaka po pinasok ko raw sya sa unit nya sa condo, eh di totoo yon. Kaya ko tinulak nang konti ‘yung pinto kasi inipit nya paa ko,” Torno said.