Pasig court orders arrest vs. Quiboloy

The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) has denied the motion of religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to stop the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him and five other members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Quiboloy is facing complaints in relation to violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Enteng Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes were Quiboloy’s co-accused in the complaints.

If found guilty, Quiboloy and his co-accused may face life imprisonment and a fine of not less than P2 million but not more than P5 million pesos. The charges are non-bailable.

The court also denied Quiboloy’s request to suspend the proceedings.

“Clearly, from the foregoing, there is no basis for this court to suspend the proceedings by reason of the filing of a motion for reconsideration on the Resolution of the petition for review before the Department of Justice as this is not one of the grounds stated under Section 11, Rule 116 of the Rules on Criminal Procedure,” the court order read.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla welcomed the decision of the Pasig RTC.

“These arrest warrants herald the efficiency of our criminal justice system, echoing the strong resolve of the State and our society to hold accountable individuals who transgress the Rule of Law, regardless of their social status or wealth,” the DOJ chief.