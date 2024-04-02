West Zone Group donates AED130 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign

West Zone Group has donated AED130 million for the establishment of an endowment medical complex, to which the proceeds of this infrastructure will be donated in support of the educational initiatives as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A representative of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has signed an agreement with businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamadan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

In a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives said that this agreement with West Zone Group is “part of a massive response inspired by the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.”

The new endowment building will significantly contribute to realising the campaign’s objectives, while supporting MBRGI’s efforts to spread knowledge and implement educational projects worldwide.

“The UAE continues to establish itself as a global capital of humanitarian work through the launch of inspiring initiatives, the latest of which is the Mothers’ Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in time for the Holy Month of Ramadan,” said Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of West Zone Group.

He added that this new campaign will make education and training accessible for millions of people which will help improve communities.

On a different note, on April 2, 2024, West Zone Group also pledged AED 10 million in support of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. This campaign aims to create the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund during Ramadan.