RTA eases traffic with Ras Al Khor road widening completion

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal3 hours ago

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the completion of the Ras Al Khor Road Widening Project from 3 to 4 lanes, along with a 3-kilometer stretch in both directions. This will reduce travel time by up to 33% during peak periods, easing the traffic flow in this area.

This widening of Ras Al Khor Road is expected to be able to intake vehicles from 6,000 to 8,000 per hour. Furthermore, the upgrade to the bypass lane towards Dubai-Al Ain Road is also expected to increase traffic flow by being able to accommodate 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour.

RTA said that the expansion extends from the Bu Kadra intersection to Al Khail Road intersection. Additionally, collector roads for turns in the direction of the Dubai-Al Ain Road are set to be expanded from one to two lanes by the start of April.

Recently, the RTA has also shared that the road improvement project at Garn Al Sabkha to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road has reached 75% completion.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

