RTA eases traffic with Ras Al Khor road widening completion

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the completion of the Ras Al Khor Road Widening Project from 3 to 4 lanes, along with a 3-kilometer stretch in both directions. This will reduce travel time by up to 33% during peak periods, easing the traffic flow in this area.

This widening of Ras Al Khor Road is expected to be able to intake vehicles from 6,000 to 8,000 per hour. Furthermore, the upgrade to the bypass lane towards Dubai-Al Ain Road is also expected to increase traffic flow by being able to accommodate 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour.

RTA said that the expansion extends from the Bu Kadra intersection to Al Khail Road intersection. Additionally, collector roads for turns in the direction of the Dubai-Al Ain Road are set to be expanded from one to two lanes by the start of April.

Dubai’s #RTA has completed the Ras Al Khor Road Widening Project from 3 to 4 lanes along a 3 km stretch in both directions. Works extend from the Bu Kadra intersection to the Al Khail Road intersection. RTA will widen the collector road for Turning movements on Ras Al Khor Road… pic.twitter.com/SPQDWVOCaJ — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 28, 2024

Recently, the RTA has also shared that the road improvement project at Garn Al Sabkha to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road has reached 75% completion.