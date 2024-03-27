BI removes stickers for Filipino travelers using e-gates starting April 1

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will discontinue the issuance of arrival stickers to Filipino passengers using e-gates at airports starting April 1, 2024.

In an advisory on Facebook, the BI wrote: “Consistent with the Bureau’s mandate to deliver effective and efficient immigration service, all are hereby informed of the discontinuance of arrival stickers for Filipino passengers processed through E-GATES at all international ports of entry effective 01 April 2024.”

Instead, Filipino passengers shall receive their arrival confirmation in the email address provided in the eTravel System.

However, the BI allows the option to request an Arrival Border Stamp onto the Philippine Passport by the Immigration Officer (IO) at the e-gates.

The BI also reminded passengers to register or update their information in the eTravel System at least 72 hours before they travel for a speedier process.