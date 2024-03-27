Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI removes stickers for Filipino travelers using e-gates starting April 1

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino17 mins ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will discontinue the issuance of arrival stickers to Filipino passengers using e-gates at airports starting April 1, 2024.

In an advisory on Facebook, the BI wrote: “Consistent with the Bureau’s mandate to deliver effective and efficient immigration service, all are hereby informed of the discontinuance of arrival stickers for Filipino passengers processed through E-GATES at all international ports of entry effective 01 April 2024.”

Instead, Filipino passengers shall receive their arrival confirmation in the email address provided in the eTravel System.

However, the BI allows the option to request an Arrival Border Stamp onto the Philippine Passport by the Immigration Officer (IO) at the e-gates.

The BI also reminded passengers to register or update their information in the eTravel System at least 72 hours before they travel for a speedier process.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino17 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 03 27T055445.706

Daniel Padilla greets Kathryn Bernardo on Instagram with old photo

4 hours ago
2 2

Baltimore bridge collapse leaves six missing after cargo ship collision

11 hours ago
FilSoc Board of Directors with CDA officials H.E. Ambassador Ver ConGen Designate Hon. Angeles along with the FilSoc accredited group leaders

Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting Strengthens Bonds and Fosters Collaboration in Dubai

16 hours ago
ofw kuwait

OFWs in Kuwait with expired visas encouraged to avail amnesty

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button