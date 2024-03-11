Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Actor earns over AED 33K monthly from begging

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino11 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

An actor in China has been making over 35,000 Dirhams or 70,000 Chinese Yuan, and it’s not from his salary as an actor but from begging!

Chinese professional actor Lu Jingang has been making a living by playing a poor beggar for the last 12 years.

To make his act more believable, he covers his face with dirt and wears shabby clothes, pretending to be poor.

He prefers to ask for money and food from kindhearted citizens in the renowned Qinming Shanghe Garden, a picturesque location in Henan Province. However, he is far from being poor.

The actor allegedly earns a monthly income of up to 70,000 Chinese Yuan or 35,000 Dirhams, in addition to receiving food from the people he begs from. According to Time Doctor, the average monthly salary in China is around CNY 29,000, which means that he earns way more than what people do in the country.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

