Actor earns over AED 33K monthly from begging

An actor in China has been making over 35,000 Dirhams or 70,000 Chinese Yuan, and it’s not from his salary as an actor but from begging!

Chinese professional actor Lu Jingang has been making a living by playing a poor beggar for the last 12 years.

To make his act more believable, he covers his face with dirt and wears shabby clothes, pretending to be poor.

He prefers to ask for money and food from kindhearted citizens in the renowned Qinming Shanghe Garden, a picturesque location in Henan Province. However, he is far from being poor.

The actor allegedly earns a monthly income of up to 70,000 Chinese Yuan or 35,000 Dirhams, in addition to receiving food from the people he begs from. According to Time Doctor, the average monthly salary in China is around CNY 29,000, which means that he earns way more than what people do in the country.