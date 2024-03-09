Local Filipino products generate US$3.7M market deals at Gulfood 2024

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 2 has generated 3,696,046.86 dollars in total sales under negotiation at Gulfood 2024, the largest annual food and beverage trade show in the Arab region, held at Dubai World Trade Centre last February 19-23, 2024.

Foreign buyers from India, France, UAE, KSA, Pakistan, Africa, and Kuwait have taken interest in halal-certified products from three Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the Philippines, namely: JBM Food Products, Dataj Aquafarm Inc, and Lighthouse Cooperative.

Specifically, the products that investors have taken interest in are:

Calamansi herbal juice drink and okra chips from JBM Food Products of Cabatuan, Isabela

Fresh frozen shrimp from Dataj Aquafarm, Inc. of Sta. Teresita, Cagayan

Rice-Cassava Crackers from Lighthouse Cooperative of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Last February, the Philippines joined Gulfood 2024 with over 127 countries participating wherein at least 20 Filipino food and beverage companies showcased their brands, emphasizing local products and agricultural technology from the country.