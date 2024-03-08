Rev up this Ramadan: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep, Dodge and RAM Presents Unmatched Offers

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep, Dodge and RAM has launched a host of exciting offers across all brands this Ramadan season. From now until Eid, those looking for a new vehicle can enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits when purchasing a Jeep, Dodge or RAM.

Jeep:

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Range reimagines adventure this Ramadan, customers can make the most of up to AED 10,000 trade support, free registration, free three years’ service, 5-year warranty and roadside assistance. The Wrangler range starts at AED 2,999 per month on hire purchase.

With a focus on innovation and performance, the 2024 Wrangler comes equipped with a powerful 2.0L Turbocharged engine, elevating its capabilities both on and off the road. The latest evolution of the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV, the 2024 Wrangler stays true to delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

Enjoy rewarding journeys with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and save up to AED 30,000 on selected trims, free registration, free five years’ service, 5-year warranty and roadside assistance. The Grand Cherokee range starts at AED 3,499 per month on hire purchase.

Make cherished family memories with the Jeep Grand Cherokee range, a luxurious expression of style combined with cutting-edge technology. Take family experiences to new heights, with the option of 5- or 7-seats. Experience the most awarded SUV ever, with features such as Quadra-Lift® Air Suspension, available 5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine and Uconnect® 10.1-inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Dodge:

The Dodge Charger GT Black Edition can be purchased for only AED 2,699 per month with two years’ service, free registration, 5-year warranty and 5-year roadside assistance. One of the most coveted and popular models in the series of the Dodge vehicles, a must-buy this season for Dodge enthusiasts.

Performance driven and impossible to ignore on the road, this edition of the fierce four-door muscle car includes special accents including Blacktop Special Edition IP Badge, Gloss Black Dashboard Trim Rings and Black Dodge Grille Badge as well as elevating the vehicle’s exterior even further with Black Charger Exhaust Tips and Black Performance Spoiler.

The Dodge Durango GT is available from AED 3,099 per month, with one years’ free insurance, free registration, 5-year service, warranty and roadside assistance. Combining power, safety and state of the art features, the Durango GT is ideal for the modern muscle-car performance enthusiast with a family.

With the ability to seat up to seven in its three rows of seats, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV, one equipped with Dodge muscle car attitude and extremely capable with best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level.

RAM:

Experience true capability this Ramadan, with the RAM 1500 Range, now with 0% interest rate finance (for 3 Years) during Ramadan, starting from only AED 3,599 per month, plus five years’ free service & maintenance, warranty and roadside assistance, plus free registration. Drive the most luxurious truck in its class, equipped with leather-trimmed seating options, exceptional legroom and storage, plus the tech you expect from a premium pick-up truck. The 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine with eTorque Mild Hybrid Technology System blends performance-enhancing and efficient technologies.

Let strength shine through with the RAM 1500 TRX, with 5-year free service and maintenance, alongside free registration, five years’ service and maintenance, warranty and roadside assistance. This iconic performance truck’s heart beats with a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI®️ V8, roaring with 702hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. On top of this, standard-fit beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch tires, combined with Bilstein® Black Hawk® e² shock system is the most sophisticated suspension system of its kind, giving you the ultimate off-road stability and control.