Dubai RTA: Check out roads affected by Spinneys Dubai 92

Several roads are affected by the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2024, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

The Roads and Transport Authority shared through social media platform X the list of roads that will be affected, these are:

EXPO CITY DUBAI-AL KHAMILA STREET

Expo City Dubai to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

to Global Village to Hessa Street

to Al Asayel Street to Garn Al Sabkha Street

to First Al Khail Street to Al Khamila Street

AL KHAMILA STREET TO EXPO CITY DUBAI

Al Asayel Street to Hessa Street to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Expo City Dubai

اطّلعوا على الطرق المتأثرة بسباق سبينس (92) 2024 الذي يُقام الأحد 25 فبراير 2024 من 6:00 صباحاً إلى 10:30 صباحاً. يرجى الانطلاق باكراً للوصول إلى وجهتكم بسهولة. #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات #دبي pic.twitter.com/Cz6KbYQKFh — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 24, 2024

“Traffic will stop 10 minutes before the race starts, and will be diverted to alternative streets as the racers pass. All traffic directions will be suspended at major intersections controlled by traffic lights and roundabouts along the cycle track. Traffic flow will resume after the last participant of the race,” said RTA.