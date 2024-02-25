Dubai RTA: Check out roads affected by Spinneys Dubai 92

Several roads are affected by the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2024, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM.
The Roads and Transport Authority shared through social media platform X the list of roads that will be affected, these are:
EXPO CITY DUBAI-AL KHAMILA STREET
- Expo City Dubai to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
- to Global Village to Hessa Street
- to Al Asayel Street to Garn Al Sabkha Street
- to First Al Khail Street to Al Khamila Street
AL KHAMILA STREET TO EXPO CITY DUBAI
- Al Asayel Street to Hessa Street to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Expo City Dubai
“Traffic will stop 10 minutes before the race starts, and will be diverted to alternative streets as the racers pass. All traffic directions will be suspended at major intersections controlled by traffic lights and roundabouts along the cycle track. Traffic flow will resume after the last participant of the race,” said RTA.
Check out the map of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge – 92 km cycle, taking place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM.
