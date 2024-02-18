UAE expresses condolences over Davao de Oro landslide

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over the Maco, Davao de Oro landslide victims.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences and sympathy to the Philippine government, the Filipino people, and to families and relatives who lost loved ones in the landslide. It also wished for a speedy recovery for injured victims.

As of this writing, the death toll of the said landslide has climbed up to 98. Management of the Dead and the Missing (MDM) unit personnel, Lea Añora said in a press briefing on Saturday, January 17: “As of 12 noon today, we have a total of 98 retrieved bodies which includes complete body parts and body parts.”

“Eighty-eight were complete body parts and 10 body parts and we have 79 identified bodies and we still have 18 unidentified retrieved bodies,” she added.

As for the nine people who are still missing, Incident Commander Engineer Ariel Capoy said that their team is still conducting excavation work to search for the bodies.