Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

UAE expresses condolences over Davao de Oro landslide

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino39 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over the Maco, Davao de Oro landslide victims.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences and sympathy to the Philippine government, the Filipino people, and to families and relatives who lost loved ones in the landslide. It also wished for a speedy recovery for injured victims.

As of this writing, the death toll of the said landslide has climbed up to 98. Management of the Dead and the Missing (MDM) unit personnel, Lea Añora said in a press briefing on Saturday, January 17: “As of 12 noon today, we have a total of 98 retrieved bodies which includes complete body parts and body parts.”

“Eighty-eight were complete body parts and 10 body parts and we have 79 identified bodies and we still have 18 unidentified retrieved bodies,” she added.

As for the nine people who are still missing, Incident Commander Engineer Ariel Capoy said that their team is still conducting excavation work to search for the bodies.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino39 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Cami Template 2 2

Filipinos included in top 5 concert spenders in Asia-Pacific region

20 mins ago
Cami Template 1 2

Dingdong Dantes’ “Rewind” coffin sold for PHP250K instead of PHP1M

34 mins ago
Katie WEB 21

Dubai Municipality opens Ramadan Souq until March 9

14 hours ago
Katie WEB 20

Taylor Sheesh in Melbourne for the ‘Errors Tour’

15 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button