DepEd says duck hair clips are not bothersome

Duck hair clips have become famous in the Philippines, but is it advisable to wear them in the classroom?

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), they do not find any problems with students or even teachers wearing such clips.

DepEd deputy spokesman Francis Bringas said in an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo: “t’s just a fad. It’s a hair accessory, siguro it won’t hurt the class kung meron extra accessory sa ulo. I don’t think it will bothersome for many.”

He also said that teachers can also wear these hair clips in the classroom just how they would wear hair ribbons or headbands with different designs. He even said that he joined the trend and bought his own duck hair clip in Binondo.

However, he noted that it is still up to the teacher whether to allow wearing duck hair clips during class or not. “The teacher is the bigger motivator in the classroom…If he or she finds it really appropriate to get the learners to pay attention, so be it,” the spokesperson explained.

Duck hair clips originated from the fashion trend in 2015 when people wore bean sprout clips. This gave the illusion that plants grew from out of people’s heads.

Meanwhile, the duck clips trend in the Philippines can be tracked all the way from Baguio in 2023 before it spread nationwide.