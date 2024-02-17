Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE: PH Embassy opens Overseas Voting Registration platform to OFWs

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates posted an advisory through Facebook that the online platform of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) known as ‘iREHISTRO’ is now available to the public.

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE who wish to register may access the platform through https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1.

To complete the registration process, the individual who finishes the online registration may print and submit the OVF-1 form to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The applicant must bring a valid Philippine government-issued ID. Registration is open on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Fridays, it will be from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon only.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

