UAE: PH Embassy opens Overseas Voting Registration platform to OFWs

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates posted an advisory through Facebook that the online platform of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) known as ‘iREHISTRO’ is now available to the public.

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE who wish to register may access the platform through https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1.

To complete the registration process, the individual who finishes the online registration may print and submit the OVF-1 form to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The applicant must bring a valid Philippine government-issued ID. Registration is open on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Fridays, it will be from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon only.