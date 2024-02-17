PAL introduces in-flight halo-halo experience on American routes

Philippine Airlines became the first airline to offer in-flight halo-halo for its Business Class passengers flying to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver. The dessert was made available in-flight since December 2023.

PAL initially offered halo-halo exclusively to flights from Manila to San Francisco last September 2023. The dessert became an instant favorite for PAL passengers, thus, it became an initiative for PAL to serve in-flight halo-halo to provide a unique and mouth-watering in-flight experience.

PAL incorporated their own style to the Filipino staple dessert. The banana, langka, gulaman, beans, and coconut are already prepared beforehand and the additional ingredients like the ube halaya, leche flan, vanilla ice cream, pinipig, and shaved milk are added during the in-flight service of cabin crews.