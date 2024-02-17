O! Millionaire Episode 92: O! Millionaire Raises the Grand Prize and its Support for Oasis Park

O! Millionaire, the world’s first eco-friendly draw, is nearing its 100-million-dirhams cap for the Grand Prize. Already impacting India, Oasis Park, supported by O! Millionaire, aims to transform deserts into forests globally. As we celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, O! Millionaire extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants who have shown love for the environment through their contributions. Together, let’s continue to spread love for our planet by supporting green initiatives like O! Millionaire and Oasis Park.

Celebrating Oasis Park’s Vision

Oasis Park visionary, CEO and President Ralph C. Martin has been honored by the Environment Protection and Development Authority of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for his steadfast commitment to environmental protection and preservation. Under his visionary leadership, Oasis Park remains dedicated to building a greener Earth for future generations.

Oasis Park is a symbol of hope, and it is building its green sanctuaries with the help of O! Millionaire participants around the world. Watch the full replay here:

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 92

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In the draw broadcasted on February 15, 2024, the winning combination of numbers—6, 16, 17, 18, 20, 24, and 40—was announced, providing participants with the opportunity to win thrilling prizes. Matching all seven numbers could potentially secure the Grand Prize valued at 95.5 million dirhams, while the holder of Green Certificate ID C6MF XY23 stands a chance to win the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000. Stay tuned for future Live Draws on both Facebook and YouTube, and now on TikTok.

It’s easy to win at O! Millionaire! Boost the maximum winnings through the Double and Secure the Grand Prize options, which allow participants to bring home twice as much as the current Grand Prize without potentially sharing with other winners who matched the same seven-number winning combination.

One of the goals of O! Millionaire is to reward participants who care about the environment. For that matter, anyone can win a prize just by matching 3 out of 7 numbers. Winners can check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, where the amount reflects instantly right after the draw.

The Grand Prize is now nearing its 100-million-dirham threshold. Until a winner brings home this amount, or double if they Doubled the Grand Prize upon Green Certificate checkout, the prize will remain at 100 million and no longer increase by 500,000 dirhams week after week.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.