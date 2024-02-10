Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos urges Filipinos to reflect on accomplishments on Chinese New Year 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos is urging the Filipino public to reflect on last year’s accomplishments as they welcome the Chinese New Year on February 10.

“This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom, and courage,” said Marcos in a statement on Saturday.

“In its majestic presence, let us reflect on our accomplishments in the past year, cherishing the triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls,” the President added.

The Manila Police District said that the celebration of the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila was relatively peaceful.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Filipino-Chinese community and the entire nation on the commemoration of the Chinese New Year,” Marcos added.

Read: Bongbong Marcos on love month: Alagaan ang puso

“As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious and progressive Philippines. I wish everyone an auspicious and bountiful Chinese New Year,” said the President.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

