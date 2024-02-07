Harry Roque reveals arrest warrant vs. Duterte to come out soon 

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque revealed that an arrest warrant is forthcoming against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In his Facebook live video, Roque said Duterte told him about receiving information that he may be arrested at any time in light of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation of his bloody war on drugs.

“You know what, I have a confession. I didn’t sleep. Because Father Digong called me and said, he got information that he might be arrested at any time,” said Roque on February 4.

Roque said he initially wanted to go to Davao to comfort the former President.

“My instinct was to run to Davao City. However, I also told myself: What can I do if I run there? But I couldn’t really sleep,” he added.

Duterte ordered the withdrawal of the Philippines from the International Criminal Court or ICC in 2018.

The ICC has decided to continue probing Duterte’s war on drugs.

President Bongbong Marcos previously said that the Philippines will not cooperate with the ICC probe amid push from some lawmakers to allow the investigators to enter the country.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes previously said that the ICC has finished its probe on the drug war and an arrest warrant may come out soon.