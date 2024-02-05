Alex Eala on joining the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: ‘It’s a big honor to represent the Philippines’

Alex Eala, the Philippines’ 18-year-old tennis champion, is set to represent the country in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which runs from February 3-11 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Before stepping onto the stage on February 6 for the tournament’s main draw, The Filipino Times had the opportunity to conduct a one-on-one online interview with Alex.

When asked how it feels to represent the Philippines in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, she said, “It’s a big honor to represent the Philippines, especially here because of the huge Filipino community. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

At the age of 18, Alex has already taken home major awards, including winning the 2020 Australian Open junior doubles championship and the 2021 French Open junior doubles championship.

Furthermore, she was also the champion of the 2022 US Open, making her the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles championship and the only Filipino with multiple junior Grand Slam titles.

In preparing for major competitions like these, Alex shared that she has developed a routine that helps her stay motivated for her games.

“Sa dami ko nang nasalihan na competitions, meron na akong nagawang routine na comfortable na ako which gets me motivated. So, I’ll stick to the same approach for every tournament and treat each one alike,” she shared.

Her special routine is one of the main factors that drive her to win international competitions, however, losses are inevitable in every competition. When asked how Alex handles setbacks or losses, she said, “It’s important to give yourself time to process the loss and after, kailangan mag-move on ka na. Don’t think about it for too long. And remind yourself that there’s always going to be a next adventure.”

As a young athlete who juggles school, a tennis career, and being a teenager, Alex survives with the help of one important thing: compartmentalization.

“I just graduated high school in 2023. Now, I’m trying to focus more on tennis before doing some university courses,” she explained. “Kailangan marunong mag-compartmentalize. If there’s a time for tennis, kailangan ‘yun ‘yung focus mo. Kung time magpahinga, kailangan ‘yun ‘yung focus mo, para hindi ka mabu-burnout.”

All set for her game tomorrow, Alex expressed gratitude for the support of her kababayans in the UAE.

“Maraming salamat sa suporta, I’m so so grateful for all the support. I’m very happy and excited to experience the UAE kasi first time ko dito. And of course, I’ll do my best to make the country proud and to represent the Philippines. Thank you for following my journey!”