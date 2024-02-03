O! Millionaire Episode 90: Rewarding the Global Citizens who Save the Planet with the Biggest Grand Prize

Beginning February with an exciting turn of events, the O! Millionaire Grand Prize has soared to 94.5 million dirhams in the latest Episode 90, which aired on the first day of the month. The anticipation is even greater with the option to boost the Grand Prize via the Double and Secure options.

Green Certificates, the key to entering the Grand and Raffle Draws, directly contribute to Oasis Park, the first-ever self-sustaining green sanctuary sponsored by O! Millionaire. Oasis Park, already making a difference in India, is gearing up to transform arid deserts worldwide into thriving forests. For this day’s feature, Oasis Park talked about the life of former accountant Omar Tello and how he transformed a barren area near the Amazon Rainforest into a lush forest. Oasis Park honors him as it steps further toward its goal of saving the planet.

The Man Who Grew His Own Amazon Rainforest

Oasis Park featured yet another inspiring story of hope for Episode 90. In Ecuador’s Province of Pastaza, Omar Tello, a former accountant, undertook a 40-year mission to restore a 7-hectare land near the Amazon Rainforest. This area, once part of the lush rainforest, had suffered from deforestation. Tello tirelessly planted rare seeds, nurturing them into a thriving oasis amidst bustling developments. His efforts transformed the barren land into a haven for over 400 spider species and thousands of plant species.

Tello’s story embodies hope in the fight to restore lost forests, aligning with Oasis Park’s global mission to plant 60 million trees in arid desert lands. Support this cause with the O! Millionaire Green Certificate for as little as 25 dirhams and contribute to a greener future, one tree at a time.

Watch the full video here and get inspired.

For those who were not able to watch the Live Draw last February 1, 2024, the full replay can be viewed here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 90

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In the draw held on February 1, 2024, and streamed on both Facebook and YouTube, the winning combination of numbers—3, 4, 15, 18, 23, 32, and 34—holds the key to exciting prizes. Matching all seven numbers could lead to the Grand Prize worth 94.5 million dirhams, while the Green Certificate ID XHUB XX8D is set to receive the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000.

Don’t miss out on the exciting features offered by O! Millionaire, including the Double and Secure the Grand Prize options, adding an extra layer of excitement for participants. Choosing these features at checkout not only doubles the thrill of winning the Grand Prize but also guarantees it exclusively for the winner, along with a doubled winning amount.

For participants committed to eco-friendly living, O! Millionaire makes winning easy—matching just 3 out of the 7 numbers ensures a prize. Winners can conveniently check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. As the Grand Prize approaches an impressive 100 million dirhams, O! Millionaire remains committed to providing growing opportunities for individuals to embark on a journey towards a brighter future and the realization of their dreams.