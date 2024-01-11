Dubai to be home to world’s tallest branded residential clocktower

The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, dubbed as the tallest branded residential clocktower in the world, will soon be unveiled in Dubai, UAE—adding to the jaw-dropping collection of skyscrapers in the country.

This groundbreaking development was announced by Franck Muller, the iconic Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, and London Gate, one of the UAE’s premium real estate developers, marking the former’s entry into the world of real estate.

This residential clocktower is set to be built in Dubai Marina, stretching to a height of 450 meters which will showcase picturesque views of the city, topped with a Franck Muller clock. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower is poised to “redefine the Dubai skyline while setting international standards for luxury living with spectacular views.”

In a statement, Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said that they are thrilled to unveil their latest development in collaboration with Franck Muller.

“With this partnership, we aim to reinstate the standards of sophistication and elegance, creating a living experience that reflects the brand values and vision of both London Gate and Franck Muller. An exclusive branded residential project; this will stand as a testament to our commitment to crafting unparalleled and never-seen spaces that resonate with our brand partner’s essence and prestige,” Taha said.

Meanwhile, Erol Baliyan, Managing Director of Franck Muller MEA, shared that they have been strategically exploring the branded residential market in the UAE, thus, the birth of the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower.

“We are glad to find the right partner with a reputed realtor like London Gate who shares our brand vision and believes in the values of Franck Muller. It is incredible to launch Franck Muller’s first-ever real estate collaboration in a world-class city like Dubai, known to be one of the most vibrant, luxurious, and developed cities in the world. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand. We are excited to introduce a record-breaking legacy for Franck Muller – which is slated to be the first of many iconic ventures that will unfold globally,” Baliyan expressed.

The grand residential project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.