Ogie Diaz says Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial not dating

Showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz refutes claims that actor Richard Gutierrez and actress Barbie Imperial are dating.

The statement comes after a video of Gutierrez and Imperial circulating online showing them arriving together in the same bar.

“Ang totoo n’yan si Barbie Imperial ay isa sa mga shareholders ng bar,” Diaz said.

“Bilang siya ay isa sa mga may-ari, may obligasyon ‘yung mga may-ari na pumunta sa kanilang negosyo para mag-entertain ng bisita,” he added.

Diaz said that Gutierrez is friends with the other bar shareholders and he mingled with them but it was not seen in the video.

“Parang apat na tables yon nagte-table-hopping ‘yung lolo mo kasi lahat ‘yan kaibigan niya. So nung naupo siya sa table ni Barbie, nakunan ng picture,” Diaz added.

“Nagkatabi lang sila for like how many minutes daw do’n sa table, as per my source, sandali lang ‘yon lahat ng camera at cellphones ay nag-video, nag-picture,” he explained.

Gutierrez and Imperial have yet to address the dating rumors.

Gutierrez recently broke up with his wife Sarah Lahbati after 12 years of being married.