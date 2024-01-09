WATCH: Video showing unexpected swarm of sardine goes viral following 7.1 earthquake in Sarangani

An unusually large number of small sardines washed ashore in Maasim town, Sarangani, on Sunday morning.

The phenomenon, known as beaching, occurred due to sudden changes in sea temperature, wave directions, and a scarcity of plankton for the tiny fish to feed on, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Local residents in Barangay Tinoto were quick to seize the opportunity, as hundreds of them gathered along the shallow shores to scoop up the tiny sardines, locally known as “lopoy.”

Armed with nothing but their bare hands, pails, and basins, villagers managed to collect substantial amounts, with each person bringing home at least 20 to 30 kilograms of the unexpected bounty.

A video capturing the impromptu harvesting was shared by Mark Achieval Ventic Tagum on Facebook.

The video resurfaced two days after the Department of Science and Technology recorded a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Sarangani.

Read: Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Sarangani