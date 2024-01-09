Duterte hands off over alleged destabilization plot vs. Marcos

Former President Rodrigo Duterte denied any involvement over the alleged destabilization plot against President Bongbong Marcos.

“Sino namang pulis o military ang makipag-meeting sa akin to destab,” said Duterte in a press briefing with reporters.

“Bakit ko hindi ginawan yan when I was at the height of my… naging presidente na ako. For what purpose? To place somebody else in place of Marcos? I’m comfortable with Marcos. Why should I replace him? And who am I to replace him at this time of my life?” he added.

Duterte also said that he has no plans for a political comeback.

The former president also denied running for the country’s top post in 2016 and ended up winning the elections.

“I am telling you the truth, wala na ako. Maski ginusto ko man, pero hindi na kaya ng katawan ko. Why do I have to make some pretensions here,” said Duterte.

“Wala. Ayoko na. Ayoko na ng pulitika. Hindi naman ako nasusuka. I find it disgusting for me to still meddle in politics,” he added.