Dubai Jewellery Group Awards 8 Kilos of Gold as DSF’s Golden Triumph Continues

As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its fourth week with unmissable deals and vibrant festivities, the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is thrilled to announce the fortunate winners emerging from the captivating raffles held during the festival’s initial three weeks.

A total of 32 lucky individuals have emerged as recipients of a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, while an impressive count of 90 winners has been celebrated in the digital raffle, receiving a prized 10 grams of gold bars in their name. These wins symbolize the festivity and excitement that encapsulate DSF, promising unforgettable moments for lucky shoppers.

Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city until January 14th, 2024. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle. A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold awaits adornment in the lives of 300 fortunate individuals throughout the campaign’s duration. Elevating the odds further, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon purchasing diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.

Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:

During each draw date held until 14 th January 2024, 4 winners will receive 250 gm gold each.

January 2024, 4 winners will receive 250 gm gold each. 20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle on 14th January 2023

200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.

Winners of quarter kilo of gold each:

Winners of 10 Grams Gold Bar:

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and regular winner updates, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/