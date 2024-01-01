Pinoy pride goes global: A roundup of Filipino celebrities’ international accolades

Filipinos continue to shine on the global stage, showcasing their exceptional talents. In 2023, our fellow Filipinos once again astounded the world, garnering international recognition and prestigious awards.

Their victories resonate as triumphs for the entire nation. Here are some of the Filipino celebrities who brought pride to our country last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly de Leon (@dollyedeleon)

Dolly De Leon

Dolly De Leon garnered numerous accolades last year, earning recognition as one of PeopleAsia’s Women of Style and Substance. Additionally, she secured a spot among the 30 most celebrated stars globally in British Vogue’s 2023 Hollywood Portfolio feature. Notably, Dolly De Leon made history as the first Filipino actor nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, recognized for her outstanding performance in “Triangle of Sadness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SB19 Official (@officialsb19)

SB19

The famous boy band SB19 impressed their fans by winning the Best Artist (Music) and Hot Trend awards in Asia Artist Awards last year. They also won the Billboard Fan Army Face-off, Best Group, Best Fan Army, and Grupo Internacional Masculino last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melai Cantiveros – Francisco (@mrandmrsfrancisco)

Melai Cantiveros

Melai Cantiveros, who starred in the film “Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul,” bagged the Best Actor Award in Asia Artist Awards, alongside Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Jun-hyuk from South Korea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Renowned former Kapamilya couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, despite tugging at the heartstrings of their fans following their breakup this year, captured the attention of the entire world by clinching the prestigious Fabulous Award. They shared this honor with esteemed names like NewJeans, Stray Kids, and Lim Young-woong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben&Ben (@benandbenmusic)

Ben&Ben

Ben&Ben continued to captivate fans worldwide, securing the Best Choice Award at the Asia Artist Awards last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joaquin Domagoso (@jdomagoso)

Joaquin Domagoso

Joaquin Domagoso, son of actor and former Manila mayor Isko Moreno, not only brought pride to his family but also garnered national acclaim by clinching the Best Youth Actor Award at the 2023 New York Independent Cinema Awards. His exceptional talent and performance in the film “That Boy in the Dark” were key to earning him this prestigious recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aguila Entertainment (@aguilaartists)

Dennis Trillo

Dennis Trillo is currently nominated as Outstanding Asian Star at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards along with Barbie Forteza and Julie Anne San Jose, who co-starred with him in “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”